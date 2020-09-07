Events companies hit by coronavirus ‘need government grants’

EVENTS companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic need more help from the Government, says a councillor.

Leigh Rawlins, who represents Sonning Common on South Oxfordshire District Council, has written to Business Secretary Alok Sharma raising his concerns.

He thanks the Government for allowing the council to provide help to more than 2,000 businesses in the district but says businesses that organise and host events have not been able to receive as much.

“This is causing a number of companies in my district a great deal of hardship,” he said. “Both our local MP John Howell and our own officers have raised the predicament facing our events companies. Unfortunately, we have not received any clarity on the matter and now time is running out.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak pledged support for event companies in March.

But Councillor Rawlins, the council’s cabinet member for finance, says: “There has been no revised guidance on this particular issue and the only extension to the retail, hospitality and leisure provisions was to bring bingo halls, estate agents and letting agencies into the mix for extended business rate relief and associated grants.

“The main sticking point is that most events companies are not wholly or mainly used for the sale of goods to visiting members of the public, which means we cannot apply the rates freeze or award a grant.

“We know of other authorities which have made awards regardless but my council is mindful that we need to apply the rules in accordance with the guidelines otherwise we could be penalised. Indeed, government correspondence indicates the potential for recovery action in cases paid in error.

“I appreciate this business group can be considered for discretionary grants but this does nothing to help with the rate liability.”

He asks for “urgent clarification” on the issue with a view to allowing event companies to be deemed suitable to receive business grants. Adam Ralph, director of Imagine Events in Hart Street, Henley, agreed.

He said: “We were the first industry to have to stop and we will probably be the last one that is allowed back.

“Unlike the hospitality or restaurant sector, there has not been any extra relief.

“Because the venues have all been closed, we are not allowed to have any events, so we have lost a lot of income. We have written to MPs, the Chancellor and to Boris Johnson to try to get more funding.”

The business has been running for 25 years, having been started by Mr Ralph’s father Peter.

It would usually provide services for events and exhibitions for trade shows but it has been offering personal protective equipment in order to continue trading during the pandemic.

Mr Ralph said: “We have been doing office PPE, desk screening and hand sanitiser since May. We had to diversify as we realised that covid wasn’t going to go away any time soon.

“Compared with our normal business, you have to sell a lot of screens and sanitiser to get anywhere near the same revenue. We are doing everything we can to keep our company alive.”

Simon Arscott, office manager at Delegate Office & Conference Services, also in Hart Street, said the business had seen an increase in demand for its virtual office services.

He said: “A lot of our clients are doing things through Zoom and taking appointments digitally rather than setting up office space in the centre of Henley and small businesses are finding that is much more useful.

“We always want Delegate to stay one step ahead. If not, the reality is that you will always be behind. You have to be able to provide your clients with a service that enables them to offer the right solutions.

“Just relying on the government guidelines would put us in the wrong place. If you take the approach that you need the Government to save you then you have very little chance of surviving. A lot of businesses have had to think differently and take a different approach.

“We have been in business for a long time and our conference services have gone off the cliff. We will have to wait until 2021 for our regular clients to be back.”