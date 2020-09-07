Monday, 07 September 2020

Green team

TWO community events are to be staged by Whitchurch's Green Team next weekend.

At 10am on Saturday, September 12, there will be a working party to weed and replant the beds at the entrance to Wallingscote Drive, off High Street.

The next day there will be a litter pick, starting at the Greyhound in High Street at 2pm.

For more information, email alexa@ontherunhealth
andfitness.co.uk

