TWO community events are to be staged by Whitchurch's Green Team next weekend.

At 10am on Saturday, September 12, there will be a working party to weed and replant the beds at the entrance to Wallingscote Drive, off High Street.

The next day there will be a litter pick, starting at the Greyhound in High Street at 2pm.

For more information, email alexa@ontherunhealth

andfitness.co.uk