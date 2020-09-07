A PHOTOGRAPHIC competition was held in place of ... [more]
Monday, 07 September 2020
TWO community events are to be staged by Whitchurch's Green Team next weekend.
At 10am on Saturday, September 12, there will be a working party to weed and replant the beds at the entrance to Wallingscote Drive, off High Street.
The next day there will be a litter pick, starting at the Greyhound in High Street at 2pm.
For more information, email alexa@ontherunhealth
andfitness.co.uk
07 September 2020
More News:
Teacher’s warthog toy hunt is big hit with littles ones
A WOMAN from Kidmore End helped to keep village ... [more]
Hundreds follow outdoor art trail in aid of charities
HUNDREDS of people followed the Outdoor Hidden ... [more]
POLL: Have your say