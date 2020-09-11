Climate protest

THE Extinction Rebellion movement will hold a “non-disruptive” protest in Henley tomorrow (Saturday).

The hour-long, socially-distanced event will begin in Market Place at 11am before moving to the bandstand in Mill Meadows at 12.30pm, where organisers will hold some short talks on the subject of climate change.

The demonstration has been organised by Henley XR, which claims the Government is ignoring the warnings of the committee on climate change that the UK’s target of zero net carbon emissions by 2050 may not be enough to slow rising temperatures.

It will also be supporting the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill, a private members’ Bill which calls for action to protect the environment to be enshrined in law.

It will also highlight the problem of air pollution in Henley caused by traffic and the campaign to stop heavy goods vehicles using the town as a short cut.

In a letter to this week’s Henley Standard, the organisers say: “Henley Town Council has already declared a climate emergency.

“This is a great first step but we must ensure that, on a local and a national level, we take action that meets the scale of the emergency we’re facing.

“Together is the only way we’ll be strong enough to create the change that's needed.”

Among the speakers will be air quality expert Pete Knapp, of Imperial College London, and David Dickie, of Clean Air for Henley.

Mr Knapp said: “Air pollution is the world’s largest environmental cause of human disease and premature death. About half of the early deaths related to heart disease and stroke are caused by air pollution.

“This small and beautiful town suffers pollution hot spots, most likely a result of traffic, which is currently 30 per cent over-capacity.”

People attending the protest are asked wear a face mask.