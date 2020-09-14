Fashion designer couple launch menswear shop
Monday, 14 September 2020
A MUSICAL picnic will be held at English Farm in Nuffield tomorrow (Saturday).
Local producers will be offering visitors food hampers while Nettlebed singer Purdy will perform.
Hampers include items from English Farm, a beef specialist, the Bosley Patch market garden in Henley and Nettlebed Creamery.
Visitors are advised to bring their own picnic blanket, cutlery, cups, crockery and hot drinks.
There will be two slots from 11.30am to 1.45pm and from 2.30pm to 4.45pm with social distancing. The minimum number of adults per hamper is two.
Tickets cost £32 each. Pre-booking is essential but tickets for the performance only will be on sale at the door. For more information, visit bit.ly/3h7lAhx
