Run double

TWO running events are to start and finish in Goring.

The Chiltern Wonderland 50, a 50-mile loop through South Oxfordshire, will set off from the village hall at 8.30am on Saturday.

The building will be in use as a base all day.

The Autumn 100, a 100-mile race comprising four 25-mile loops through Oxfordshire and West Berkshire, will set off from the hall at 9am on October 10.

The sold-out events will involve more than 500 runners who will follow public footpaths guided by marshals and stay clear of members of the public.