Classical concert by the river

A FREE concert featuring classical music is due be performed in Mill Meadows in Henley on September 19.

The event is being organised by Henley Choral Society and will start at 2.30pm at the bandstand, subject to the latest government covid-19 restrictions.

The Orpheus Sinfonia will be playing a selection of classical music under conductor Thomas Carroll and the concert is expected to last an hour and 15 minutes.

There will be marshalls ensuring that social distancing rules are being followed and visitors are invited to bring their own chairs or rugs to the event.

The society booked Orpheus Sinfonia to play at its spring concert in March but this had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

Susan Edwards, who chairs the society, said: “We honoured our financial commitment to the orchestra, knowing that all professional musicians were going to be hard hit by the lack of opportunity to travel and perform.

“We are delighted that Thomas Carroll and the Orpheus Sinfonia want to repay that commitment with a free orchestral concert for our community.”

The programme includes renditions of Don Giovanni Overture by Mozart, Hungarian Dance No 5 by Brahms and Frühlingsstimmen Waltz by Johann Strauss.

The society started offering online rehearsals via Zoom on Monday. Due to the current coronavirus restrictions, it is not yet possible for it to organise performances, or to sing and rehearse as a group.

Mrs Edwards added: “We feel that bringing a live outdoor classical music concert to our community is the next best thing.

“We know that the work of professional musicians has been devastated by the international pandemic.

“This is a free concert but if anyone would like to support the music and talent we all love so much you can donate to Help Musicians, an independent UK charity for professional musicians who are providing additional support at this challenging time.”

Any decision to cancel the concert will be posted at www.henleychoralsociety.

org.uk