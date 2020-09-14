Growers disappointed not to show giant vegetables

A MAN who holds a world record for growing giant vegetables is expecting his best crop yet.

But Gary Heeks, who uses a wheelchair, can’t display his would-be prize-winners publicly because most shows have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He says the exceptionally hot and rainy summer has produced enormous cabbages, squashes, tomatoes and beetroot as well as a glut of smaller food crops which he has given away to friends and family.

Mr Heeks, 58, of Lawson Road, Henley, says his hobby has helped him stay positive during and since the lockdown began in March.

He has been using a wheelchair since last year when he suffered a double stroke a few weeks before Christmas. He does not know whether he will walk again.

Mr Heeks, who was an estate manager at Ewelme before ill health forced him to quit, has suffered numerous heart attacks since 2008, including one on his birthday in April last year. He has had two heart bypasses and surgery to fit stents and a device that acts as a pacemaker and defibrillator.

Mr Heeks has used growing as a form of rehabilitation since he took it up four years ago and last year claimed the Guinness world record for a 42kg celery.

This year, his family have been driving him to his plot at Henley Town Council’s Greencroft allotments, off Matson Drive, almost every day since he planted it up in May.

Despite having almost no movement in his left leg, he has tended his patch by laying down a tarpaulin and shuffling or crawling on the ground.

Mr Heeks is disappointed that he won’t be able to exhibit at the Henley Farm and Country Show, which was due to take place this month, but is still proud of his results.

He will measure and weigh his produce when he harvests it and will photograph it for posterity.

He may donated some vegetables to local businesses, asking them to host a “guess the weight” competition to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.

Mr Heeks said: “It has been a pretty good year despite starting late. I’ve got a huge red cabbage, a huge green cabbage, one hell of a squash and some tomatoes that could feed a small country. The squash has to be the biggest I’ve grown and I think the red cabbage could set a record. I’ve got lots of extra produce, like sweetcorn, and I’ve given all sorts away.

“It has been a great year for growing and my daughters have dug a couple of wells so that the vegetables can have water when they need it.

“It’s a real shame that the shows aren’t going ahead as they could really have done something.”

He said tending his allotment has done him “a power of good”.

“The doctors aren’t sure what the future holds,” said Mr Heeks. “It’s very unlikely that I’ll get much movement back and I haven’t been able to access physio due to coronavirus.

“I think growing will continue to be very helpful. I’ve literally been on my hands and knees while dragging my left leg behind me, which is quite amusing for anyone watching.”

“It’s nice to get a bit of fresh air whenever I can and everyone on the allotments is amazed at the size of the things.

“I’ve been asked to give talks next year, which I’m looking forward to, and I can’t wait for the shows to return to normal next year.”

Mr Heeks’ friend Tim Saint, from Playhatch, has also set a new personal best with a marrow weighing 134lb compared with his previous best of 113lb.

Mr Saint, who holds a Guinness world record for the heaviest red cabbage at 23.7kg, is a regular entrant at the Henley Farm and Country Show and often wins first place with his giant pumpkins.

This year his crops include marrows, pumpkins, cabbages, onions and tomatoes, which he hopes to take to a socially distanced weigh-in at Oxford at the end of the month.

He said: “I treated this year as a normal one, just in case the shows went ahead.

“I was very much hoping they would happen because they’re a real highlight of my year, especially Henley. It’s a shame they haven’t but all growers are in the same boat.

“It has been a bit of a funny year and some crops have gone better than others but it has been great for marrows and pumpkins.

“We’ve had so much rain that some are starting to split and they’ll go rotten once that happens so I’ve already harvested a couple and photographed them.

“It’s unfortunate that I got a personal best in a year when there aren’t any shows but I’ll always have the photos and the satisfaction of knowing.”