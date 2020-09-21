30 villagers take part in socially distanced litter-pick

THIRTY residents of Nettlebed took part in a socially distanced litter-pick around the village.

They filled 15 bags with rubbish at Saturday’s event, which was organised by the parish council as part of the Keep Britain Tidy’s nationwide Great British September Clean.

Most of the waste was food wrappers or bottles discarded from vehicles passing through Nettlebed and the surrounding countryside.

Biffa, which is South Oxfordshire District Council’s waste contractor, provided high-vis vests, litter-pickers and bin bags.

No more than 30 people were allowed to take part in order to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus and they had to regularly sanitise their hands.

Parish councillor Wendy Ayre-Tilbury said: “We were pleased to have the maximum number of volunteers we were allowed and to see there was less litter than usual, probably because fewer people were around during the lockdown.

“It’s still disappointing that drivers think they can just throw out their rubbish in a beautiful area.

“However, everyone enjoyed doing their bit and they’re looking forward to taking part in the next one, when we can only hope things will be closer to normal again.”