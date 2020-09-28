Socially distanced walks (with stops for a picnic)

THE Henley and Goring Ramblers operate socially distanced group walks.

There is no longer a restriction on the number of walkers but participants must still pre-book. The walks are free to join.

Forthcoming walks are as follows: tomorrow (Saturday) 2pm (5.5 miles), meeting at Henley town hall. Walk over the hills to Aston, taking in views of the River Thames, then returning along the opposite riverbank. It’s also possible to return by bus.

Sunday, 4.30pm (five miles), meeting at the public car park in Hambleden. Early evening pub walk via Rotten Row and Rockwell End.

September 30, 10am (12 miles), meeting at Peppard Hill at the junction of Gallowstree Road and Stoke Row Road. Walk to Bix, making a circuit around Greys Green. Bring a picnic lunch.

October 1, 9.30am (15 miles), meeting at Swyncombe Church. A hilly walk via Cookley Green, Northend and up to Cowleaze. Returning through Shirburn.

October 4, 10am (12 miles), meeting at Nuffield Church car park. Walk from Nuffield to South Stoke via Ipsden and back via North Stoke and Grim’s Ditch. Bring picnic lunch.

October 6, 10am (7 miles), meeting in the southern end layby of Exlade Street. Circular walk through Abbott’s Wood, past the almshouses at Goring Heath and back via Nuney Green.

October 10, 2pm (4.5 miles), meeting at Henley town hall. Walk along the River Thames towards Shiplake, through Harpsden Woods and back along Vicarage Road.

October 11, 9.30am (16 miles), meeting at the public car park in Hambleden. The walk will take in hills, valleys, farmland and woodland. Bring a picnic.

October 14, 10am (6.5 miles), meeting at Cookley Green, behind the former bus shelter. Undulating walk with a mix of open countryside and woodland. Registered assistance dogs only.

For more information, including how to book a place, visit the group page at ramblers.org.uk