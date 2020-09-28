Monday, 28 September 2020

Festive food fair cancelled

GORING’S annual festive food fair at the village hall won’t be taking place this year.

Although the venue is now open to the public, there is a number of restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus which would make it impractical to hold the event.

The next fair is due to take place on the first Saturday of December 2021.

