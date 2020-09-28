Hall’s well

Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
GORING’S two playgrounds are set to re-open. The ... [more]
Monday, 28 September 2020
THIS year’s Whitchurch art and craft exhibition should take place at the village hall as usual.
Organisers are pressing ahead with the event on November 14 and 15 (10am and 5pm) unless the coronavirus restrictions are tightened.
There will not be a prize-giving ceremony nor refreshments and admission will be limited with a one-way system in place.
28 September 2020
More News:
Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
GORING’S two playgrounds are set to re-open. The ... [more]
Father and son firefighters in Thames charity paddle
TWO firefighters raised more than £2,200 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say