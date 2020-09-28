Monday, 28 September 2020

Hall’s well

THIS year’s Whitchurch art and craft exhibition should take place at the village hall as usual.

Organisers are pressing ahead with the event on November 14 and 15 (10am and 5pm) unless the coronavirus restrictions are tightened.

There will not be a prize-giving ceremony nor refreshments and admission will be limited with a one-way system in place.

