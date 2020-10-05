Drive-in church service

A SPECIAL “drive-in” service to celebrate the Harvest festival will be held at All Saints’ Church in Dunsden on Sunday, starting at 10am.

Visitors are invited to attend and sing harvest songs from the safety of their own cars.

Volunteers will be collecting donations for the food bank and have requested items such as biscuits, child-friendly cereals, shower gel and pasta sauce.

Visitors will not be allowed to leave their car in order to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Booking is required. Email benefice.sdh@gmail.com