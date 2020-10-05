Drive-in church service

TWO signs could be put up to remind the public ... [more]
Monday, 05 October 2020
A SPECIAL “drive-in” service to celebrate the Harvest festival will be held at All Saints’ Church in Dunsden on Sunday, starting at 10am.
Visitors are invited to attend and sing harvest songs from the safety of their own cars.
Volunteers will be collecting donations for the food bank and have requested items such as biscuits, child-friendly cereals, shower gel and pasta sauce.
Visitors will not be allowed to leave their car in order to comply with social distancing guidelines.
Booking is required. Email benefice.sdh@gmail.com
05 October 2020
More News:
Volunteer stewards helping to keep parishioners safe
ST Michael’s Catholic Church in Sonning Common ... [more]
POLL: Have your say