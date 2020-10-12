Sale success

A PLANT sale in Whitchurch Hill raised £105 for good causes.

The event was held this summer following the cancellation of the Goring Heath and Whitchurch spring show as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

Instead of growing specimens to exhibit, villagers grew them to sell to others at a stall which was set up in Hill Bottom.

Organisers donated £52 to the RNLI while £30 went towards the cost of running future shows and £23 went towards new plants for the village well.