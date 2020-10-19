Woman surprised by singing family on 100th birthday
A WOMAN celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday ... [more]
Monday, 19 October 2020
WARGRAVE Theatre Workshop has started hosting play readings.
These are held in the Green Room at Woodclyffe Hostel on Mondays and Thursdays, starting at 7.45pm.
To book a place, email jvrobinson1@yahoo.com
19 October 2020
