Art show cancelled

PLANS to hold Whitchurch’s annual art and craft show at the village hall have been scrapped as the coronavirus pandemic has worsened.

The Whitchurch Society, which has run the event since the Seventies, had said that it would be going ahead on the weekend of November 14 and 15 with social distancing and sanitisation measures.

But with covid-19 cases continuing to rise, the group says the risk would be too great even with safety measures in place.

Instead it will organise an online art, craft and photography exhibition, details of which will be confirmed on the village website later.

The society plans to stage the full show as normal next year.