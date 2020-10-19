Residents pick up rubbish

RESIDENTS collected 18 bags of rubbish from streets in and around Woodcote on Sunday.

Sixteen volunteers led by villager Lesley Crockett swept the village centre and its two approach roads off the A4074.

They picked up a large amount of discarded food wrappers as well as a petrol canister and debris from minor accidents, including the mud flap from a lorry.

Biffa, South Oxfordshire District Council’s waste contractor, provided bags and equipment and collected the rubbish.

Mrs Crockett said: “We had a great turnout and I’d like to thank everyone who took part.”