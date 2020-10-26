Monday, 26 October 2020

Explore countryside with guided walks

THE Henley and Goring Ramblers operate socially distanced group walks.

There are no restrictions on the number of walkers but participants must still pre-book. The walks are free to join.

Forthcoming walks are as follows: tomorrow (Saturday), 2pm (five miles), meeting at Henley town hall. Walking route takes in the Oxfordshire Way to Lower Assendon and returns via Lambridge Woods.

Sunday, 10.30am (six miles), meeting at Henley town hall. Walk to Greys Court, the National Trust property, and back via Lambridge Woods.

October 27, 10am (6.6 miles), meeting at the public car park in Hambleden. Circular walk via Medmenham with optional pub stop at the end.

October 29, 9.30am (15.5 miles), meeting at Cowleaze Wood car park. Walk takes in Aston Rowant Nature Reserve, Christmas Common and Watlington Hill followed by North End and Ibstone. Farm. Bring a picnic.

For more information, including how to book a place, visit the group page at ramblers.org.uk

