Monday, 26 October 2020

Pantomime cancelled

THERE will be no pantomime in Shiplake for the first time since 2001 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Shiplake & Dunsden Dramatic Organisation said it would not be possible to hold the production.

A spokesman said: “With great regret, we have to announce that we will not be staging a panto in January.

“This is the first time we’ve not run a winter production since our very first pantomime in 2001.

“We’ve had such staunch support over the years and we’re sorry to let you down this year but for obvious reasons.

“We’ve not been entirely inactive this year. During the lockdown we held play and panto readings via Zoom and we have a working title for the next winter panto in 2022.

“We have some thoughts about some activity for Christmas this year to remind everyone we’re still around.

“Don’t forget us and we look forward to inviting you back into our own realm of fantasy as soon as we can.”

