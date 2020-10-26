Monday, 26 October 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bronze night

CHILDREN who are interested in taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award are invited to visit the Eyot Centre in Henley.

The centre in Wargrave Road is offering to help children in in Year 9 and above to achieve a bronze award.

A drop-in session will be held on Wednesday, October 28 at 7pm.

For more information, call 01189 481245 or visit www.eyotdofe.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33