Bronze night

CHILDREN who are interested in taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award are invited to visit the Eyot Centre in Henley.

The centre in Wargrave Road is offering to help children in in Year 9 and above to achieve a bronze award.

A drop-in session will be held on Wednesday, October 28 at 7pm.

For more information, call 01189 481245 or visit www.eyotdofe.com