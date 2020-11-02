No outdoor service or parade

A REMEMBRANCE service will not be held on Mill Green in Wargrave next Sunday.

The traditional parade through the village to St Mary’s Church has also been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A service will be streamed on the church’s YouTube page with a two-minute silence at 11am.

On Remembrance Day, Wednesday, November 11, representatives of the Wargrave branch of the Royal British Legion will have a small gathering at the war memorial on Mill Green with a two-minute silence.

Wreaths will be laid and poppy crosses planted, as with previous years, to pay respect to those who gave their lives in the two world wars. Social distancing rules will be strictly followed.

David Smith, chairman of the branch, said: “As a result of the stringent distancing restrictions in place, it has been decided there will be no Remembrance service on Mill Green this year, a sad and great disappointment for the many members of our village community who gather there every year.

“There will be no parade through the village to the church this year either.

“Individual safety is paramount and this includes the cross carriers who swelled the march numbers last year.”

Members will not be able to carry out door-to-door collections for the Poppy Appeal this year.

However, an online donation page has been set up with a fundraising target of £5,000. To donate, visit

justgiving.com/fundraising/

wargravepoppyappeal2020

Last year, the branch raised £12,000.

• The annual fireworks display organised by the 1st Wargrave scout group and the annual concert at St Mary’s Church have both been cancelled due to the pandemic.