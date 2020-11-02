Traders optimistic despite loss of Christmas festival
GORING’S independent traders are still hoping for ... [more]
Monday, 02 November 2020
THE annual fireworks display organised by the 1st Wargrave scout group and the annual concert at St Mary’s Church in the village have both been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
02 November 2020
More News:
Traders optimistic despite loss of Christmas festival
GORING’S independent traders are still hoping for ... [more]
Councillors want to see more for youngsters
GORING’S newest parish councillors say they want ... [more]
Hairdresser takes over his mother’s salon at age 22
A HAIRDRESSER has taken over his mother’s salon ... [more]
POLL: Have your say