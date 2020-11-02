Lots wanted

PRIZES are being sought by Wargrave Pre-School for an online fundraiser.

The second annual auction of promises runs from tomorrow (Saturday) until November 14. Last year it raised £1,200.

Kirsty Butler, pre-school manager, said: “Each lot is a promise — perhaps a meal out, a day on a boat, or a round of golf. Thank you to everyone for your support. The pre-school is an asset to the community.”

For more information, visit bit.ly/3jivNIY