Lots wanted

Traders optimistic despite loss of Christmas festival
GORING’S independent traders are still hoping for ... [more]
Monday, 02 November 2020
PRIZES are being sought by Wargrave Pre-School for an online fundraiser.
The second annual auction of promises runs from tomorrow (Saturday) until November 14. Last year it raised £1,200.
Kirsty Butler, pre-school manager, said: “Each lot is a promise — perhaps a meal out, a day on a boat, or a round of golf. Thank you to everyone for your support. The pre-school is an asset to the community.”
For more information, visit bit.ly/3jivNIY
02 November 2020
More News:
Traders optimistic despite loss of Christmas festival
GORING’S independent traders are still hoping for ... [more]
Councillors want to see more for youngsters
GORING’S newest parish councillors say they want ... [more]
Hairdresser takes over his mother’s salon at age 22
A HAIRDRESSER has taken over his mother’s salon ... [more]
POLL: Have your say