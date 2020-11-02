Decorated windows

HOMES and businesses are being urged to take part in this year’s advent windows scheme in Wargrave.

Each year, windows are decorated in a festive manner and families can visit one location per day or go to all of them on Christmas Eve.

Last year’s participants included the village pre-school and scout group and the pop-up shop at the Old Post Office in High Street.

Organiser Patricia Vella said: “Christmas will be celebrated differently this year for many of us and the children in particular will have less activities during advent, so it would be wonderful if as many people as possible could get involved this year.”

For more information, call Mrs Vella on 0118 915 0065 or email patricia_vella@

hotmail.com