Parents bid to raise £10,000

PARENTS of children at South Stoke Primary School hope to raise £10,000.

Key fundraising events, such as the annual May Fayre and Bonfire Night fireworks display, have had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Naomi Broadfoot, secretary of the school’s parents’ association, said: “These two events combined usually raise in excess of £10,000, which goes directly to supporting the school.

“The association is continuing to fund a variety of extra-curricular activities despite the covid-19 restrictions in place.

“We are also working with the school to buy portable IT and agility equipment to support PE lessons and outdoor activities, allowing children to spend more of the school day outdoors.

“We are a small school and rely on the support of our families and local community, so we will be grateful of any donation.”

Headteacher Amanda Rogers said: “It is so sad that these sort of events are being cancelled due to the pandemic and we are obviously not the only school that will be impacted by this.

“Being so small, we rely heavily on the goodwill of our parents and fundraising.

“When I arrived many years ago, the Bonfire Night fireworks didn’t make any money and was just a small local event.

“As the years have gone on, the reputation of the event has expanded and I know people from Reading, Oxford and various other places that come to see it.”

To make a donation, visit bit.ly/2ThXWWn