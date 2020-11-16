Visit Santa

Monday, 16 November 2020

CHILDREN will be able to see Father Christmas at Hare Hatch Sheeplands.

Sessions must be pre-booked with times available between 10am and 3pm on the first three Saturday and Sundays in December and from December 21 to 24.

To book, visit harehatch
sheeplands.co.uk or call 0118 940 1600.

