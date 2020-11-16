Monday, 16 November 2020

Choir appeal

SINGERS are being invited to join Wargrave Community Choir.

The group continues to meet online on Tuesdays from 8pm to 9.30pm. It would normally hold rehearsals at Robert Piggott Infant School.

To join, email choir manager Kirsty Andrew at info@wargravecommunity
choir.co.uk

