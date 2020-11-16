Choir appeal

Charity walker ready for challenge of winter weather
Monday, 16 November 2020
SINGERS are being invited to join Wargrave Community Choir.
The group continues to meet online on Tuesdays from 8pm to 9.30pm. It would normally hold rehearsals at Robert Piggott Infant School.
To join, email choir manager Kirsty Andrew at info@wargravecommunity
choir.co.uk
16 November 2020
