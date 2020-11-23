Monday, 23 November 2020

Railway nativity

THE Hambleden Valley’s annual railway nativity will take place on the Fawley Hill estate on December 6.

The service includes a traditional nativity play on the platform of Somersham station, which is part of the estate’s miniature railway.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own angels, shepherds and animals to take part in the play.

There will also be a Christmas market, with stalls selling antiques, crafts, decorations and refreshments as well as a gingerbread house workshop for children.

Gates open at noon. Donations will be divided between the Chiltern Centre in Henley and Fawley church.

