NSPCC Christmas fair switched to online

THE Henley branch of the NSPCC is inviting people to take part in a virtual Christmas fair.

Its normal annual fair, which would typically raise more than £10,000, has had to move online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Items will include handbags, gadgets, jewellery, paintings and soap.

Committee member Susan Gentilli said: “We are very adept at organising enjoyable events.

“However, this pandemic has dragged us kicking and screaming into the virtual world and we have made our first attempt at an online fair in an attempt to raise much-needed funds for the charity. In the covid pandemic, more children than ever are suffering with sad and life-threatening situations and have nobody to turn to for help.

“In the first three months of covid, the NSPCC helpline responded to more than 22,500 contacts. Around 40 per cent were so serious they were referred on to the local authorities, or the police for further action.”

To attend the virtual fair, visit henleynspcc.co.uk

You can browse items from a variety of stallholders and use the code “HENLEYNSPCC’ when you check out. This ensures the NSPCC will receive 10 per cent from sale.