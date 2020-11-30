Live theatre returns with comedy play set in pandemic

LIVE indoor theatre will return to Wargrave next month with a comedy play that reflects the difficulties of 2020.

Wargrave Theatre Workshop’s production of Lockdown in Little Grimley will be performed at Woodclyffe Hall from Thursday to Saturday, December 17 to 19.

The story follows a hapless amateur dramatic group as they attempt to organise a show in the middle of a pandemic.

Gordon (Mike Watt), the self-styled director, playwright and male lead, has the idea of setting his play in an NHS operating theatre with Margaret (Grace Tye), the long-suffering female lead, having surgery. Bernard (Joe Haynes) is only there to get away from his wife, while Joyce (Sara Beasley)would much rather be doing a musical.

As the chaotic rehearsals get under way, an unexpected turn of events changes their plans.

The three-act play, which was written by David Tristam, runs for just over an hour and is not suitable for children. It will be preceded by a short sketch called Hi Santa, Remember Me? by Trevor Suthers.

Performances start at 8.30pm on the Thursday and 6.30pm and 8.30pm on the Friday and Saturday. An extra show may be added on the Thursday depending on demand.

The hall’s capacity will be reduced from 125 to 36 and members of the audience must wear a face covering at all times. There will not be an interval and the audience must wait for a steward to indicate they may leave at the end of the show.

Director Joy Haynes said: “This is our first indoor performance in the Woodclyffe Hall since the outbreak of covid-19 and we are committed to operating in a way that ensures full compliance with all relevant published guidelines, safeguarding the welfare of all our volunteers involved in managing the event and our supporters.

“We have already learned a great deal from our very successful outdoor production in September and the operation of our weekly junior workshop sessions since mid-September.

“If you are purchasing tickets in pairs or larger groups, the sale is made on the condition that all persons in your group are from the same household or established support bubble.”

A member from each party will be asked to provide track and trace details. There won’t be a bar but guests can bring their own refreshments. Toilets will be available. Tickets cost £10 each. To book, visit wargravetheatre.co.uk/

Meanwhile, the theatre workshop has decided to cancel its January pantomime.

Mr Watt said: “Our extremely cramped stage and backstage facilities at Woodclyffe Hall make it impossible.

“Instead of trying some pale imitation, we thought we would rather aim to come back stronger and better in a year’s time.

“We deeply regret having to make this extremely painful decision. We have presented a panto every year since the 1975/76 season — a 45-year unbroken run — so this was a very tough decision.

“If our pre-Christmas production proves to be successful and well supported, we hope to be back in late January with something else to entertain and amuse you through the dark winter months.”