Show needs organiser

A NEW chairman is needed for next year’s Binfield Heath Flower Show or it could be cancelled.

Current chairwoman Evelyn McQuater is moving from the village to Perthshire next month and vice-chairman Peter Ransom is keen to find a successor.

He said: “Three years ago, Francis Williams, one of the guys who ran the show, passed away, so I took on the chairman role for a bit.

“Now the current chairwoman is leaving and I’m not going to take the chairman role again as I’m getting on and we need a breath of fresh air.

“We have a good committee but no one has offered to take the role on.

“As it’s a complicated show we need someone enthusiastic, hard-working and who knows how it works. I’m hoping that someone from the existing committee can do it as they know mostly what’s needed to be done.”

The committee’s next meeting will be in February and if a new organiser has not been found by then the show will be scrapped permanently after 72 years.

This year’s show was due to be held in the field opposite Holmwood in Shiplake Row in August and opened by Mary Berry but was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Ransom added: “It’s a scary thought that the show could come to an end and I think people will miss it — it would be a real shame.”