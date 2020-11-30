Monday, 30 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Festive lunch cancelled

Festive lunch cancelled

THE Mayor of Henley’s Christmas lunch for the over-65s at the town hall has been cancelled.

Councillor Ken Arlett said this was due to the of uncertainty surrounding coronavirus restrictions.

He added: “With a covid-19 vaccine imminent and over-65s being at the top of the list, it should be possible to hold an event such as an Easter tea party next April.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33