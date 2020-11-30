Festive lunch cancelled

Pre-school in appeal for money to ensure survival
THE pre-school in Wargrave is hoping to bounce ... [more]
Monday, 30 November 2020
THE Mayor of Henley’s Christmas lunch for the over-65s at the town hall has been cancelled.
Councillor Ken Arlett said this was due to the of uncertainty surrounding coronavirus restrictions.
He added: “With a covid-19 vaccine imminent and over-65s being at the top of the list, it should be possible to hold an event such as an Easter tea party next April.”
30 November 2020
