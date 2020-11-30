Dress success

Pre-school in appeal for money to ensure survival
Monday, 30 November 2020
PUPILS at Hemdean House School in Caversham raised nearly £200 for the charity Guide Dogs with a “dress-up/dress down day”.
They had a choice of wearing non-uniform or Halloween outfits while teachers dressed as characters from the Little Miss and Mr Men book series.
30 November 2020
