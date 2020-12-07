Go exploring with walks in woodland

THE Henley and Goring Ramblers have restarted their socially distanced group walks following the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

There is no limit on the number of walkers but participants must still

pre-book. The walks are free to join.

Forthcoming walks are as follows: tomorrow (Saturday), 2pm (five miles), meeting at Highlands Lane, Henley. Walk to Rotherfield Greys is down into Happy Valley and back up Pack and Prime to Cowfields Farm and Upper House Farm.

Sunday, 9.30am (10.5 miles), meeting at the public car park in Hambleden. Walk to Turville Heath via Great Wood and Southend. Back to Skirmett and return via the Hambleden Valley. Next Wednesday (December 9), 10am (5.5 miles). Meeting at Peppard Common, opposite the Red Lion pub. Circular walk through fields and woods. Dogs must be kept on a short lead.

Next Wednesday (December 9), 10.30am (3.5 miles). Meet at the public car park in Hambleden. Walk towards Rockwell End, one hill. Possible pub stop at the end.

Next Thursday (December 10), 9.30am (15 miles. Meet at Maidensgrove Common. An undulating walk via Cookley Green, Swyncombe, Dame Alice Farm, Greenfield, Pishill, Turville and Stonor. Bring picnic lunch.

For more information, including how to book a place, visit the group page at ramblers.org.uk