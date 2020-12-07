Monday, 07 December 2020

DIY Nativity

THE ladies’ breakfast Bible study group at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave will be doing its own version of the Nativity at its next meeting.

This will be held via Zoom at 9.30am tomorrow (Saturday). There are parts for everyone and you can request a copy of the script to join in.

If you would be interested in taking part, email
lesley.turville@gmail.com

