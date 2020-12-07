200 cheese toasties going free

THE Nettlebed Creamery is giving away 200 cheese toasties free.

These will be handed out on a first-come-first served basis from 11am on Saturday, December 12.

In October, the business received planning permission from South Oxfordshire District Council to sell toasted sandwiches from a Dutch barn. This will involve installing a shipping container to act as a kiosk.

Rose Grimond, founder of the creamery, said: “We hope to open the shipping container in February. We thought we would take the opportunity to tell people what we wanted to do while celebrating coming out of lockdown and getting towards Christmas.

“We found that when we combined two of our cheeses — Witheridge and Highmoor — that they made the best toasties you could imagine.”

Staff will give away 180 sandwiches and 20 will be reserved for nominated members of the community who have been supportive during the pandemic.