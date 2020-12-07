Monday, 07 December 2020

Nativity play

FAMILIES are being invited to witness a live retelling of the Christmas story at Holy Trinity Church in Henley.

The “Follow the Star” experience will take visitors through the different stages of the Nativity, guided by a wise man.

They will meet King Herod, shepherds and hear the angels before seeing the stable and baby Jesus.

This experience runs from December 16 to 19 and is free of charge but places must be booked. Visit
trinityatfour.org.uk

