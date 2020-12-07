College students give virtual concert

STUDENTS at the Henley College are to give a virtual Christmas concert for charity.

They will perform a mixture of Christmas favourites in the college’s music department on December 1, starting at 5pm.

There will also be a raffle with orizes include Lush gift sets, a bracelet and gift vouchers for Amazon and ASOS.

The concert is in aid of Victoria’s Promise, which supports young women through cancer by providing at-home services, counselling and appointment support.

It costs £2 to enter the raffle and you need to donate to an online fundraising page to enter.

For more information, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/henley-christmas-concert and if you wish to attend, contact henleyconcert.raffle@gmail.com