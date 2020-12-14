Monday, 14 December 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fun finish

PUPILS at Crazies Hill Primary School will have fun on their last day of term.

School will finish early at 2pm on December 18 and the children can wear Christmas jumpers, reindeer antlers and Santa hats on top of their normal uniform.

Headteacher Philippa Chan is encouraging children not to hand out cards this year.

She said: “We feel that it is an unnecessary risk that could spread the virus.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33