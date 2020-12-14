Fun finish

Bloom leader honoured for horticultural achievement
THE chairwoman of Goring’s award-winning entry to ... [more]
Monday, 14 December 2020
PUPILS at Crazies Hill Primary School will have fun on their last day of term.
School will finish early at 2pm on December 18 and the children can wear Christmas jumpers, reindeer antlers and Santa hats on top of their normal uniform.
Headteacher Philippa Chan is encouraging children not to hand out cards this year.
She said: “We feel that it is an unnecessary risk that could spread the virus.”
14 December 2020
More News:
Bloom leader honoured for horticultural achievement
THE chairwoman of Goring’s award-winning entry to ... [more]
Pizza maker can trial sell outside for three months
A MUSICIAN from Wargrave has been given ... [more]
POLL: Have your say