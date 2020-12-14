Monday, 14 December 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Carol services

THREE carol services will be held at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave on Christmas Eve, starting at 2pm, 4pm and 6pm.

The capacity will be limited to 60 people at a time.

The holy communion service will start at 11.15pm.

Residents are asked to book to reserve a space by visiting the church’s website, wargravechurch.org.uk 

On Christmas Day, an outdoor service will take place on Mill Green from 10am. Residents are invited to bring their own chairs and hot drinks.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33