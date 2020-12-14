THREE carol services will be held at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave on Christmas Eve, starting at 2pm, 4pm and 6pm.

The capacity will be limited to 60 people at a time.

The holy communion service will start at 11.15pm.

Residents are asked to book to reserve a space by visiting the church’s website, wargravechurch.org.uk

On Christmas Day, an outdoor service will take place on Mill Green from 10am. Residents are invited to bring their own chairs and hot drinks.