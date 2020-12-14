Monday, 14 December 2020

Play laughs

WARGRAVE Play Reading Club will meet in the Green Room at Woodclyffe Hostel on Monday at 7.30pm.

Members will read Season’s Greetings, a comedy written by Alan Ayckbourn about four days in the life of a dysfunctional family over Christmas.

The room has been
re-organised to make it covid compliant.

If you are interested in taking part, call 07540 364884 or email jvrobinson1
@yahoo.com

