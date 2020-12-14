Help schools

Monday, 14 December 2020

A FUNDRAISING event in aid of Robert Piggott junior and infant schools in Wargrave will be held on Thursday.

The Bag 2 School collection will take place in the car park at the village recreation ground from 8.30am.

Residents are asked to donate unwanted clothes, handbags and soft toys for which the schools will receive a donation based on the total weight.

Donations should be bagged up securely.

