Show returns

Monday, 14 December 2020
THE Henley & District Agricultural Association has announced the dates of its events in 2021.
The Henley Farm & Country Show will take place on September 11, the sheepdog trial on July 25 and the ploughing match on October 3.
This year’s were cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
