Monday, 14 December 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Show returns

Show returns

THE Henley & District Agricultural Association has announced the dates of its events in 2021.

The Henley Farm & Country Show will take place on September 11, the sheepdog trial on July 25 and the ploughing match on October 3.

This year’s were cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33