Thursday, 17 December 2020

Singers to offer some good cheer

SINGERS will be spreading festive cheer with several performances this weekend.

Socially distanced groups from Henley Choral Society will sing on the steps of the town hall at 1.30pm and 3.30pm tomorrow (Saturday) and outside Waitrose at 2.30pm.

The society has produced an online Christmas card video with popular carols.

Chairman Tim Wilson said: “It has been such a challenging year for everyone. We put on a free public orchestral summer concert at Mill Meadows, which was a resounding success, but have not been able to offer any of our usual choral music concerts.

“We wanted to bring some much-needed Christmas cheer to everyone in the town by singing carols outdoors and creating our own Christmas card video.

“Every year I look forward to our Christmas concert, where so many people from Henley come and sing carols with us. The concert is not possible this year, so we’ve combined recordings of the society singing Jingle Bells, Silent Night and the Sussex Carol, together with specially shot footage of Henley, into a jolly and uplifting ‘thank-you’ video to such a wonderful town and community.

“Hopefully, we will be able to return to putting on concerts next year and sharing the joy of live choral music with Henley.”

To view the video, visit henleychoralsociety.org.uk

