Volunteers clear leaves from green and churchyard

TWENY-FOUR volunteers took part in a leaf collection event in Wargrave.

They worked on Mill Green and the churchyard of St Mary’s and were helped by Neil Wilson, of Highfield Farm, Wargrave, who runs his own company, Beechwood Tree Care.

Bob Austen, who organised the event, said: “Despite some early concerns about the weather, we were greeted with a beautiful sunny day.

“Due to covid-19 restrictions, we organised things differently this year with teams of four to allow social distancing and this worked perfectly.

“Four teams worked in the churchyard and two at the eastern edge of Mill Green. We shifted a huge amount of leaves and everything looked splendid in time for Christmas.

“A big thank-you to Camilla Cook for providing the welcome coffee and croissants.

“Once again, we must pay a special tribute to Neil and Beechwood Tree Care. We were greeted on the green by the sight of their chaps busily blowing the leaves and without their wonderful help our task would have taken a lot longer and been nowhere near as professional.

“Beechwood Tree Care donate their services free and their goodwill and generosity is deeply appreciated. I can heartily recommend them to anyone that is seeking a thoroughly professional and reliable service.”