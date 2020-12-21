Drive-in carols

Children create replica of famous depiction of Jesus
Monday, 21 December 2020
A DRIVE-IN Christingle service will be held at All Saints’ Church in Dunsden on Sunday from 2pm.
The United Benefice of Shiplake with Dunsden and Harpsden, which has organised the event, asks people too book a place. Up to 85 cars will be allowed in the car park.
Christingle kits will be distributed on people’s arrival to make during the carol singing.
Donations will be taken for the Children’s Society.
To book, email benefice.
sdh@gmail.com
