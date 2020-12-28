Woman thrilled with prize

A WOMAN from Wargrave won a hamper full of Christmas goodies which was raffled by a Henley jewellers.

Lawsons Goldsmiths in Duke Street entered all 50 customers who visited the shop on Thursday last week into the draw, which was then made.

The raffle was meant to be part of this year’s Henley Living Advent Calendar event but that was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The prize included a sterling silver Christmas bon bon basket dish, a sterling silver bracelet, a Hobbs of Henley gin bottle, a voucher for Gabriel Machin butchers, Christmas nougat from Mr Simms sweet shop, a bottle of whisky, a Four State hand sanitiser refillable gel bottle, Frankie soap and gift bag, BamBam Rocks Christmas scented candle, Willow Basket mulled wine spices and caramelised nuts, Lucia Charms ceramic and sterling silver Christmas tree decoration and Lawsons vouchers.

Winner Caroline Jerome-Ball said: “I was delighted as I never win anything. It was a lovely surprise. I’m looking forward to Christmas as I’ve managed to get all the family together before the lockdown. We’ll all share the hamper.”

Lucy Riveiros, a goldsmith at the store, said: “We decided to do the event despite the living advent calender being cancelled to get people’s spirits up.

“We wanted some local produce to help those businesses as well and we tried all the shops that weren’t chains.

“The team and I put the hamper together after going round the town buying all the prizes.!

The second and third prizes included a voucher for the store and chocolates from Gorvett & Stone in Duke Street.