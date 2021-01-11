Monday, 11 January 2021

Bags boost

DONATIONS of unwanted items raised £264 for Robert Piggott junior and infant schools in Wargrave.

The latest Bag2School collection was held in the car park at the village recreation ground before Christmas.

Residents were asked to bring unwanted clothes, handbags and soft toys and the school’s parent-teacher association received a donation based on the total weight.

