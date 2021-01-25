Monday, 25 January 2021

New recruits

KIDMORE End’s Parish Council newsletter is looking for residents to join its editorial team. 

Jackie Russell, who has been a member of the team for 10 years, has stepped down. 

Anyone interested should call the editor Caroline Aldridge on 0118 972 3700 or email editor@kepc.info

