New recruits

Sisters have their heads shaved for cancer charity
TWO sisters raised more than £7,300 for charity ... [more]
Monday, 25 January 2021
KIDMORE End’s Parish Council newsletter is looking for residents to join its editorial team.
Jackie Russell, who has been a member of the team for 10 years, has stepped down.
Anyone interested should call the editor Caroline Aldridge on 0118 972 3700 or email editor@kepc.info
Sisters have their heads shaved for cancer charity
TWO sisters raised more than £7,300 for charity
