Run challenge

Monday, 08 February 2021
WARGRAVE Runners have set a 10km challenge to be completed by February 14.
The group normally holds a 5km road race and fun run every June but last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This was substitued by a solo 5km challenge last summer so participants could observe social distancing.
The latest challenge follows the same format with runners being invited to submit evidence of their time and distance.
There will be prizes for the best times in a range of categories, including the fastest man and woman.
To take part, email your details and evidence to rharper@uafgroup.com
