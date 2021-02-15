Monday, 15 February 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Wildlife hunt

ACTIVE Leaders is encouraging children and their families in Sonning Common to find different birds and animals for its sixth weekly lockdown challenge.

Pictures of the different types of wildlife can be found on the group’s Facebook page.

Details of sigthings should be emailed to amanda@
activeleaders.co.uk 

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33